Stringent measures against luring voters

The Wayanad district administration has adopted stringent measures against influencing voters, especially those from tribes, in the district.

As many as 40 squads of police were deployed in tribal settlements to prevent influencing voters by providing money or liquor, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said. Legal action would be taken against who spread communal tension or defame candidates, Ms. Abdulla, who is also the district electoral officer, said.

Bogus voting

All arrangements were set up in polling booths in the district to check bogus voting as per the directives of the Kerala High Court, she said.

Measures such as strengthening the deployment of paramilitary and police personnel and setting up webcasting facilities were arranged in the Maoist-affected booths in the district, Ms. Abdulla said.