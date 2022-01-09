Stringent checking continues at Talapady checkpost

KASARAGOD

09 January 2022 17:53 IST

More COVID cases reported from Kerala and Karnataka

Stringent surveillance and checking continues at Talapady checkpost on the Kerala and Karnataka border in the wake of more cases of COVID-19 and Omicron cases detected in both States.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra said that after Bangalore, most numbers of cases have been reported in Dakshina Kannada. Both Kerala and Karnataka share about 60 km of border and there are many routes between the States.

He said many students commute daily between the two States. It’s a challenging task as the people share an inseparable relationship. However, they are keeping a close watch and insisting on the RTPCR negative certificate and this will continue now, Mr. Rajendra added.

Meanwhile, at the checkpost, the situation is normal and private vehicles are allowed to travel after being checked for RTPCR negative certificates. The services of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses have also been restored and are continuing.

In Kasaragod, six cases of Omricon have been detected. All positive cases arrived from abroad. There are a total of 4,514 people in the district who are under surveillance. This include 4,153 in households and 361 in institutions. Newly added 315 people are being monitored. A total of 1,695 new samples, including the Sentinel Survey, were sent for testing and results for 432 samples is yet to be received.