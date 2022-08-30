Stringent action to prevent substance abuse, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

ADVERTISEMENT

Stringent action, including placing habitual offenders under preventive detention, will be taken to prevent proliferation of substance abuse in the State. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarari Vijayan on Tuesday. The meeting decided to ensure strict punishment for such offenders.

The Chief Minister directed that a databank of those smuggling substances be prepared on the lines of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act register.

Inspections will be intensified on State borders and on trains arriving from other States. Special anti-drug drives led by the police and the Excise departments would be organised across the State, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The battle against substance abuse would be held as a public campaign. Youth, women, Kudumbashree workers, community organisations, libraries, clubs, residents’ associations, social-cultural-political groups will join the campaign.

The campaign, which will have a clear framework, will be inaugurated on October 2. In schools, parent-teacher associations will convene that day. A few short films/videos on the message of substance abuse prevention will be part of an hour-long class on the day. Steps on how to check the problem will be held. Such programmes will be held in bus stands and clubs too, he said.

Mr Vijayan said Gandhi Jayanti programmes would be transformed into an anti-drug campaign. Programmes would be held in schools and higher education institutions. ‘Janajagratha’ committees comprising representatives of local groups, former students, and those of political parties will be formed in all schools under the umbrella of school PTAs. National Cadet Corps, Student Police Cadets, National Service Scheme, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Vimukthi clubs will be used for the campaign. Training programmes focussing on the physical and mental problems created by substance abuse will be organised.

Shops will sport boards against substance abuse. The boards will also bear phone numbers and address of the police and the Excise officials concerned. A control room would be started in all Excise offices to collect details on substance abuse and distribution, he added.