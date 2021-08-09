Stringent action those attacking doctors: CM

Thiruvananthapuram

09 August 2021 22:56 IST

High-level meeting reviews security situation at hospitals

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that stringent action would be taken against those who perpetrate violence against health workers.

Speaking at a high-level meeting convened to discuss the increasing incidents of violence against Doctors here on Monday, Mr. Vijayan said that safe workplaces for doctors would be a priority

It was suggested at the meeting that closed circuit television screens be installed at Casualty wings and OP counters, including in private hospitals. The CCTV facility in hospitals where police aid posts are there should be linked to the aid posts.

Henceforth, ex-service men should be appointed as security officials in OP counters and casualty wings. Private hospitals should also appoint sufficient security staff.

In Medical Colleges, officials of the Central Industrial Security Force should be appointed as Chief Security officers and necessary training should be given to those appointed as security officers, Mr. Vijayan directed.

Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary V. P. Joy, State Police Chief Anil Kant and senior Health, Home and Police officials were present at the meeting.