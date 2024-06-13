Striking loco pilots refute DRM charges

The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), whose members have been on a strike since June 1 demanding more rest hours, has rebutted Palakkad Railway Divisional Manager’s (DRM) allegations that a few retired loco pilots were behind the agitation.

“The allegation that retired running staff had masterminded the strike was baseless. So was the allegation that the strike is limited to Kerala alone. Majority of running staff in all divisions of the Southern Railway are participating in this agitation without affecting train running,” said K.S. Sreeju, Palakkad divisional secretary of the AILRSA.

A section of loco pilots under the banner of the AILRSA are striking work by refusing to report for duty after 30 hours of periodic or weekly rest. They have been availing themselves of 46 hours of periodic rest, which the authorities consider to be an act of indiscipline.

“Our demands include restricting of duty hours to 10, limiting of continuous night duties to two, increasing of periodic rest, and limiting the stay away from the headquarters of running staff to 48 hours,” said Mr. Sreeju.

He pointed out that the continuous night duty of station masters were limited to two. “An ordinary railway employee breaks off duty at 5 p.m. on every Saturday and rejoin duty at 9 a.m. on Monday next after availing their weekly rest. But a loco pilot who breaks off duty at 5 p.m. on a Saturday is compelled to rejoin duty at 11 p.m. the next day. This is discriminatory,” said Mr. Sreeju.

AILRSA president P.K. Asokan refuted the allegation that the workload of the other loco staff had increased because of the strike. He also denied the allegation that the strike had begun to affect the running of the passenger/mail and goods trains.

Mr. Asokan and Mr. Sreeju accused the Railway Senior Divisional Electric Engineer, Palakkad, of making an effort to delay the trains and thus to invite passenger protest.

They said that there were only 107 loco pilots to run goods trains in Palakkad division, which was inadequate. The strength of the goods train loco pilots should be increased, they said.