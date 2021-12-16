Striking Kerala medicos to rejoin emergency services

Talks with Health Minister remained inconclusive

Postgraduate medical students or junior residents in Government Medical Colleges in Kerala, who were on an indefinite strike boycotting all hospital services, including emergency services (except COVID-19 duty) since the past five days, have decided to tone down their agitation and to re-join emergency services from Thursday.

Though detailed discussions had taken place on December 15 between the striking medicos and a team of Health department officials led by the Health Minister, Veena George, the talks remained inconclusive, following which the medicos had decided to continue their agitation as such.

Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association had said that though the discussions were very productive and they could air all their grievances, no decision could be arrived at on issues such as appointment of more resident doctors or stipend hike, which involved concurrence from the Finance department.

On Thursday morning, however, KMPGA in a statement here , said that they had decided to re-join emergency services . They will continue to strike and stay away from all other patient care activities.

They said that the talks had all along been on a positive note, with the Government promising to set up a committee to look into the long working hours of junior residents and ensure that the residents’ manual is followed strictly.

Talks are slated to continue on Thursday, December 16, with the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) on all issues, including the calculation of stipend hike.