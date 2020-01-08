Strike total, incident-free in Palakkad, Malappuram

The 24-hour general strike called by trade unions against the “anti-labour and anti-people” policies of the Central government was total in the neighbouring districts of Palakkad and Malappuram.

All public transport carriers, including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), stayed off the road.

Shops and business establishments remained closed. Traders in Palakkad and Malappuram did not heed the call by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi State leader T. Nasiruddeen to open shops. Schools and colleges did not function.

Striking workers and sympathisers took out demonstrations in all major towns, including Palakkad, Malappuram, Ottappalam, Manjeri, Kondotty, Tirur, Perinthalmanna, Shoranur, Kottakkal, Edappal, and Pattambi. Demonstrations were taken out in 58 centres in Palakkad district alone.

No road blocks

Accepting the strike call made quite in advance, people by and large stayed away from venturing out. Very few private vehicles were seen on the road, although no road blocks were erected anywhere. The police said no untoward incident was reported.

Employees in banking and insurance sectors too joined the strike.

Although journalists did not strike work, they held demonstrations registering solidarity with the striking workers.

The Kanjikode industrial sector came to a standstill as workers in various industries stayed away from work. According to the Kanjikode Industrial Forum, the strike caused a heavy loss.

Passengers who reached major railway stations such as Palakkad, Ottappalam, Shoranur, and Tirur had difficulties in reaching their destinations. The police helped some passengers to reach homes.

Although Sabarimala pilgrims were exempted from the strike, the two KSRTC services to Erumeli from Palakkad did not conduct services. The Karunya Pharmacy at District Hospital, Palakkad, remained closed and the patients had to depend on private medical stores outside.

CITU national secretary K.K. Divakaran inaugurated a protest dharna held at Anjuvilakku, Palakkad. CITU district vice president K. Noushad presided.