Strike total in Pathanamthitta

The 24-hour nationwide general strike sponsored by the joint action council of trade unions on Wednesday was total and peaceful in Pathanamthitta district.

The strike did not affect the movement of vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims. Even the KSRTC operated Sabarimala special services to Pampa from Pathanamthitta and Chengannur. Shops and other business establishments, including banks, remained closed in all towns and villages. No untoward incident was reported.

Almost all government offices remained closed owing to the strike. The striking workers forcibly closed the offices. The KSRTC did not operate any regular services other than the Sabarimala special service, from any of its depots. Private vehicles, barring a few two-wheelers, stayed off from the road. Of the 117 employees at the Collectorate, only three persons turned up for duty. The strike-supporters forced a few employees out of the PWD office in Ranni. The hartal-supporters staged protest marches in all major towns of Pathanamthitta, Thiruvalla, Pandalam, Kozhencherry, Adoor, Konni, Ranni and Mallappally. Journalists, under the aegis of the KUWJ, also staged a march.