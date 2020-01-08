Strike near-total in Thrissur

The general strike called by various trade unions against anti-labour policies of the Union government was near total in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

Public vehicles, including KSRTC buses, kept off the road. Taxis and autorickshaws also stayed away. However, private cars and two-wheelers were seen on the road.

Shops and business establishments did not function. Though Kerala Vyapari Vyavasyi Ekopana Samithi refused to participate in the strike, a majority of shops remained closed as the workers failed to reach. Only a few shops in some rural areas were opened in the morning. But they too were closed after sometime. Major markets and bus stands in the city wore a deserted look. Education institutions remained closed. Government offices witnessed a thin attendance.

Striking trade unions took out protest marches in major centres, including Swaraj Round. Workers of organised, unorganised, and traditional sectors participated.

Goods carriers stopped

No major untoward incidents were reported from the district. Strike supporters stopped goods carriers and taxi vehicles at Puthukkad. Hartal supporters blocked workers of Infopark, Koratty. Tight security was in place across the district.

The Guruvayur temple witnessed huge rush on Wednesday. Thousands, including Ayyappa devotees from other States, thronged the temple. Though buses and taxis did not conduct services, vehicles of Ayyappa devotees were not blocked. However, shops were not opened in the temple town. Though some of the shops were opened, strike supporters asked them to close.

As restaurants were not opened, devotees found it difficult to get food. The Prasada Oottu of the temple was the only solace. More than 10,000 devotees attended it. In all, 20 weddings and 500-odd Choroonu rituals were held in the temple.

In a novel move, NSS volunteers of Government Girls High School, Kodungallur, repainted the Zebra lines on roads at Kodungallur on the day of the genral strike.