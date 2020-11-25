Strike may disrupt life in State

Agitation in protest against Centre’s new labour and farm laws

ormal life may be affected in the State due to the 24-hour nationwide general strike that begins on Wednesday night in response to a call given by the joint committee of 10 Central trade unions.

The strike, in protest against the Centre’s policies, including new labour and farm laws and the sell-off and privatisation of public sector units, is set to cripple normal life as workers from all sectors, except those involved in essential services, have extended support to the strike.

KSRTC services

The services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will be affected as unions, except the one affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, have announced support to the strike.

Taxi and autorickshaw drivers too will be participating in the strike and this will affect those arriving by trains.. The functioning of State and Central government offices will also be affected.

Employees’ unions in the banking and insurance sectors and Railways have announced support to the strike. Trade union leaders have requested owners of private vehicles to keep off the road, except in cases of emergency, in solidarity with the strike. In view of the local body elections, union leaders said the strike in the State would be organised without disrupting the activities of the State Election Commission.

Commerce and industrial bodies, including the Confederation of Indian Industry Kerala and the Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, have urged the government to ensure normal functioning of industries and business and commercial establishments.