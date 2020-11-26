Strike hits normal life in Kollam

KOLLAM

Roads wear a deserted look, shops remain closed in district

With a majority of markets, factories and other business outlets remaining closed and buses, taxis and autorickshaws keeping off the road, the nationwide general strike called by various trade unions disrupted normal life in the district.

The busy roads in Kollam city and other centres bore a deserted look. Though vehicular movement was relatively low, ambulances, milk and newspaper vehicles, those on COVID-19 duty and those carrying Sabarimala pilgrims were not blocked.

Nearly all shops and restaurants remained closed. Most of the offices too remained shut. Around 95% of staff did not attend work in the postal department and three head post offices in the district did not function. The RMS (Railway Mail Service) was also hit as very few employees turned up for work.

According to trade unions, around 12 lakh workers from various sectors, including banking and insurance, participated in the strike along with labourers from the unorganised sector.

In various sectors

While work was affected in cashew, fisheries and plantation sectors, employees of the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML), United Electrical Industries Limited (UNILEC), Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, and Kerala State Electricity Board also joined the strike.

The joint forum of trade unions took out a march and held a protest meeting in front of the Kollam head post office. CITU district secretary S. Jayamohan inaugurated the meeting while AITUC district secretary G. Babu presided.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Swathanthra Trade Union (STU) and All India Centre Of Trade Unions (AICTU) are among the trade unions that went on strike.

Marches were held at Chavara, Karunagapally, Sooranadu, Kunnathur, Kundara, Anchalumoodu, Ezhukone, Kottarakara, Punalur, Kunnikode, Pathanapuram, Anchal, Kadakkal, Chadayamangalam, Chathannur, Kottiyam and Ayathil.