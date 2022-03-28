Strike hits normal life in Alappuzha

March 28, 2022 19:04 IST

A 48-hour nationwide general strike called by the joint council of various trade unions hit normal life in the district on Monday.

The strike that started Sunday midnight will continue till Tuesday midnight.

The shutdown was near total and threw normal life out of gear with shops and commercial establishments remaining shut. The attendance at government offices in the district was considerably low.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, private buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis stayed off-road giving a harrowing time to commuters. The State Water Transport Department did not conduct services in the district.

The tourism sector, meanwhile, has been exempted from the strike. Houseboats conducted services albeit with fewer tourists. "Houseboats operations are taking place as normal. We have done everything to ensure guests have a pleasant day. Houseboats will operate as normal on Tuesday," said Vinod V., president, All Kerala Houseboat Owners Association.