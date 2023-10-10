Strike by ration dealers in Kerala on October 16

HamberMenu
October 10, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ration dealers across the State will down shutters on October 16 raising a host of issues, including the denial of commission for the supply of ration commodities. Members of the All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers Association and the Kerala State Retail Ration Dealers Association are also expected to take part in the strike called by the Ration Dealers Coordination State Committee. The activists will also take out a march to the Secretariat on the day. Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and former Minister G. Sudhakaran will inaugurate the demonstration. An effective mechanism to ensure timely disbursal of commission, revision of the wage package implemented six years ago, decision to ensure government contribution in the welfare fund, and resolution of issues pertaining to the e-PoS system are among the demands.

