Kerala

Strike at NTC mills ends

The indefinite strike of the employees of the National Textile Corporation (NTC)'s Vijayamohini mills in Thiruvananthapuram ended on the 203rd day on Wednesday, after the Corporation agreed to restart operations of the mill from March 31.

The 23 spinning mills of the NTC, under the Union Textile Ministry, had remained closed since March 2020, despite the Centre granting permission for factories and industries to open in May last year.

The protest of the employees began on August 27, after several demands for reopening the mills fell on deaf ears. A pressnote from the South Regional Office of the NTC said the spinning section of the mill can be restarted from March 31 with immediately marketable counts of raw materials.

