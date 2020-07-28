Stricter measures in Malappuram: Collector

MALAPPURAM

28 July 2020 22:17 IST

No animal slaughter in containment zones

The district administration will impose tighter measures in COVID-19 affected areas in the district after monitoring the situation in the next few days. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said here on Tuesday that more restrictions would be needed if the virus spread continued to increase. He said that the district had geared up to face potential floods too by arranging camps that can house 8,000 people.

However, he said there were no signs of a community spread in the district. Apart from Ponnani, Kondotty and Nilambur municipalities, five wards each in Peruvallur and Mampad grama panchayats, and nine wards in Pallikkal grama panchayat were declared containment zones.

Over 500 antigen tests were carried out in Kondotty and 800 in Nilambur. Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that 248 First Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) with 6,480 beds had been set up in the district.

Shops would be allowed to function until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in view of Id-ul-Azha, which falls on Friday. However, in containment zones, shops selling essential goods can work till 5 p.m.

The Collector said that only five persons would be allowed to attend the animal slaughter on Id-ul-Azha. However, no slaughter would be allowed in containment zones. But the flesh of animals slaughtered outside containment zones could be distributed in containment zone as per the COVID-19 protocol.