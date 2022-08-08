Strict norms to be in place for organ donation

August 08, 2022 21:42 IST

Comprehensive protocols would be framed for both living donor and deceased donor organ donation in the State, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Current protocols would be reviewed and renewed so that all processes in organ donation, right from the time organs are available to transplant and follow-up treatment will be streamlined, she said in a statement here on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a meeting of medical college officials convened here on strengthening organ donation, Ms. George said the role and responsibility of each person in managing donation should be fixed and that follow-up treatment should be ensured in all cases of transplant. Ms. George asked all medical colleges doing organ transplants to review and spruce up their transplant programme. She suggested training another transplant team to be on standby.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Asha Thomas; Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew; K-SOTTO Executive Director Noble Gracious; and superintendents of government medical colleges were part of the meeting.