Kerala

Strict norms to be in place for organ donation

Maya C 6645 Thiruvananthapuram August 08, 2022 21:42 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:42 IST

Comprehensive protocols would be framed for both living donor and deceased donor organ donation in the State, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Current protocols would be reviewed and renewed so that all processes in organ donation, right from the time organs are available to transplant and follow-up treatment will be streamlined, she said in a statement here on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At a meeting of medical college officials convened here on strengthening organ donation, Ms. George said the role and responsibility of each person in managing donation should be fixed and that follow-up treatment should be ensured in all cases of transplant. Ms. George asked all medical colleges doing organ transplants to review and spruce up their transplant programme. She suggested training another transplant team to be on standby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Asha Thomas; Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew; K-SOTTO Executive Director Noble Gracious; and superintendents of government medical colleges were part of the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...