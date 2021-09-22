Strict norms in place for school vehicles

MVD releases transportation protocol ahead school reopening in Nov.

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has come out with a students’ transportation protocol to ensure the fitness and safety of vehicles ferrying students, once the schools in the State reopen in November.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Transport Minister Antony Raju said that MVD officials will visit all schools and carry out checks to ensure their fitness before October 20. The vehicles can be deployed for transporting students only after the fitness check and trial run.

The MVD will provide a Students Transportation Protocol Fitness Certificate to the vehicles after testing. All vehicles used for transporting students, including private vehicles hired by schools, will have to get this certificate.

Mr. Raju handed the first copy of the student transportation protocol to M. Leena, Principal of the Government Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram. The authorities of all schools will have to distribute a copy of the guidelines to the parents as well as drivers.

“Since most of the school buses have remained unused for such a long period, it is important that all repair works and safety tests are carried out before they are used for transporting students, to ensure that no untoward incident happens,” said Mr. Raju.

Vaccination

All drivers and attenders in such vehicles should have completed two doses of vaccination. Their body temperature has to be checked every day and noted down in a register. Thermal scanner and sanitiser have to be kept in the vehicle. Students having symptoms of fever or cough should not be allowed to travel in the school buses. Only one student should be allowed to occupy a seat, and no student should be standing.

It should be ensured that all students are wearing masks and following physical distancing rules. As the number of students in each trip will be lesser than normal, the class timings can be regulated to manage this or extra trips can be used.

The air conditioning in AC buses should not be used. The window shutters have to be kept open. The vehicles have to be sanitised at the end of the trips every day.