ADVERTISEMENT

Strict milk inspection at border check-posts: Kerala CM 

February 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thrissur

Guidelines to implement Fodder Act to ensure quality of cattle feed in final stages: Pinarayi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacting with Revenue Minister K. Rajan during the inauguration of Padavu, a meet of dairy farmers, at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, Thrissur, on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Stringent inspections will be conducted at State border check-posts to ensure quality of milk, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was officially inaugurating the State dairy farmers’ meet, Padavu, at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, here on Monday.

The guidelines to implement the Fodder Act to ensure quality of cattle feed and control its price are in the final stages, said the Chief Minister.

The government has earmarked more funds to improve facilities of regional laboratories functioning at Kottayam, Alathur and Kasaragod. Facilities are available at the State Dairy Laboratory to ensure physical and chemical qualities of milk, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State is nearing self-sufficiency in milk production. The dairy sector can be developed as a source of income for many families, he said, adding that the government will ensure strategies to protect the sector.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said the government has been taking steps to make the dairy sector self-sufficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US