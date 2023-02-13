Strict milk inspection at border check-posts: Kerala CM 

February 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thrissur

Stringent inspections will be conducted at State border check-posts to ensure quality of milk, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was officially inaugurating the State dairy farmers’ meet, Padavu, at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, here on Monday.

The guidelines to implement the Fodder Act to ensure quality of cattle feed and control its price are in the final stages, said the Chief Minister.

The government has earmarked more funds to improve facilities of regional laboratories functioning at Kottayam, Alathur and Kasaragod. Facilities are available at the State Dairy Laboratory to ensure physical and chemical qualities of milk, he added.

The State is nearing self-sufficiency in milk production. The dairy sector can be developed as a source of income for many families, he said, adding that the government will ensure strategies to protect the sector.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said the government has been taking steps to make the dairy sector self-sufficient.