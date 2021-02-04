Kerala

Strict measures at redressal adalats

The district administration on Wednesday announced measures for the strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols at venues of Santhwana Sparsham grievance redressal adalats planned in the district on February 8, 9 and 11.

Petitioners who are bedridden patients or undergoing palliative care and people who are unwell should not visit the venues.

They can, instead, designate representatives and submit the necessary documents through them, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

Children under the age of 10 also will not be allowed at the adalats, Ms. Khosa said. Special arrangements have been made for lactating mothers at the venues.

The decision comes against the backdrop of reports that the protocols were thrown to the winds at crowded adalat venues in Alappuzha district.

So far, 6,769 applications have been received for consideration in the adalats in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Special arrangements will be in place to enforce physical distancing at the venues. Applicants will be issued tokens for entering the adalat venues. Government departments will have stalls at the venues which can be contacted by the petitioners.

