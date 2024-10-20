GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Strict guidelines issued for food procurement at sports hostel

Published - October 20, 2024 01:33 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of several residents at the Government Sports Hostel here falling ill on October 18 (Friday) night after consuming fish, Minister for Registration Ramachandran Kadannappally has ordered that food for residents must be procured only from licensed vendors.

The order was issued at a meeting held at the Kannur Municipal School on October 19 (Saturday).

As many as 20 hostel residents were treated at the district hospital with symptoms such as headaches, burning sensations in the mouth, mild itching, and general discomfort after eating fish. Subsequently, Health and Food Safety officials conducted a joint inspection at the hostel and the fish market at Ayikara.

Officials also collected food samples from the hostel and sent them for testing.

District Medical Officer Dr. Piyush M. Namboothiripad visited the hostel to assess the situation. A team led by District Surveillance Officer K.C. Sachin also conducted a site visit on Friday on the instructions of the DMO.

Published - October 20, 2024 01:33 am IST

