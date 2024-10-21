Strict fireworks norms an open challenge to Thrissur Pooram, says Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the recent order of the Union government imposing stricter regulations on fireworks poses an open challenge to the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram. Addressing a press meet here on Sunday evening, he called for the total withdrawal of the new regulations.

Mr. Rajan described the regulations as impractical and unscientific, adding that they make it virtually impossible to conduct fireworks at Thekkinkadu Maidan or Swaraj Round. “Five out of the total 35 regulations cannot be implemented under any circumstances. While others could be followed with modifications, the requirement for a 200-metre distance from the fireworks site to the storage area is simply unfeasible. Previously, this distance was 45 metres. If spectators are kept 100 metres away from the display area, they will not be able to enjoy the fireworks,” he said.

The matter would be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, who represents the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

Fireworks enthusiasts have expressed strong opposition to the Centre’s decision to impose stricter regulations, arguing that the regulations are unworkable. They have urged Mr. Gopi to intervene in the issue.

‘Amend the order’

K. Girish Kumar, secretary of the Thiruvambadi Devaswom, has called for a relaxation of the restrictions specifically for the Thrissur Pooram fireworks. He stressed the need for amendments to the order, highlighting need to preserve the tradition.

Various political parties have also demanded the withdrawal of the new restrictions. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has already expressed reservations, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretariat and the Congress have sought the withdrawal of the regulations.

