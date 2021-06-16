Strict curbs to continue in local bodies with TPR above 30%

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram city, four municipalities in capital to have lighter regulations

Six local bodies in the district with daily average COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) above 30 will continue to have stringent restrictions while three local bodies with TPR below eight will have very light restrictions, as per the new set of guidelines announced by the district administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The guidelines will come into force on Wednesday midnight. Local bodies in the district have been categorised into four based on TPR — A category having local bodies with TPR below 8, B category with TPR between 8 and 20, C category with TPR between 20 and 30 and D category having TPR above 30.

On weekends

There will be complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays across the entire district.

The local bodies in category D are Kadinamkulam, Pothencode, Panavoor, Manamboor, Athiyannoor and Karode. In these six local bodies, stringent restrictions which are in force in the other areas during weekends will be applicable on all days, considering the high rate of virus spread.

The C category has 38 local bodies, including Mangalapuram, Azhoor, Kanjiramkulam, Kadakkavoor, Cherunniyoor, Ottoor, Kizhuvilam, Maranalloor, Vithura, Kalliyoor, Chemmaruthy, Kollayil, Perumkadavila, Elakamon, Thirupuram, Aruvikkara, Mudakkal, Vembayam, Amboori, Pulimath, Pallichal, Kallara, Andoorkonam, Karumkulam, Nellanad, Kottukal, Balaramapuram, Anadu, Pazhayakunnummel, Vakkom, Kattakada, Kunnathukal, Venganoor, Chirayinkeezhu, Malayinkeezhu, Chenkal, Edava and Kilimanoor. In category C areas, shops selling essential items can function from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. daily. Shops catering to marriages (textiles, jewellery, footwear), students (books) and repair services can function only from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. with up to 50% workers. Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to function for take-away or home delivery from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

B category

A total of 31 local bodies, including the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation and all the four municipalities in the district, are in the B category with relatively lesser restrictions. The local bodies in this category are Varkala municipality, Poovachal, Karakulam, Pallikkal, Tholicode, Karavaram, Vettoor, Kulathoor, Vilappil, Peringamala, Poovar, Pullampara, Parassala, Vilavoorkal, Vamanapuram, Attingal municipality, Pangode, Vellarada, Vellanad Neyyatinkara municipality, Manickal, Ottasekharamangalam, Aryankode, Anchuthengu, Uzhamalackal, Nedumangad municipality, Aryanad, Navayikulam, Madavoor and Kallikkadu.

In the B category areas, all public offices, including PSUs, companies, commissions, corporations and autonomous organisations, can function with up to 25% staff on rotation basis. Remaining staff will be on work from home duty. Shops selling essential items can function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. All other shops can function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 50% employees. Akshaya centres will function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All private establishments can work on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with up to 50% staff strength. Outlets of Beverages Corporation and bars will be permitted for takeaway only.

Outdoor sports activities with no physical contact will be permitted. Morning and evening walk observing physical distancing norms will also be permitted. Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to function for take-away, online/home delivery from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Domestic helps will be permitted to travel.

A category

The local bodies in the A category are Nanniyode, Nagaroor and Kuttichal panchayats. In the areas, in addition to the relaxations for B category, taxis and autorickshaws can operate. Driver plus three passengers will be permitted for taxis and driver plus two for autorickshaws. However, this restriction is not applicable when the family members travel.