Strict curbs on Holy Week observance

Holy Week observances are being scaled down drastically and will mostly go without participation of the faithful with various Church denominations issuing circulars to cut down on the ceremonies in the wake of the COVID-19 spread.

Washing of the feet and Way of the Cross, two major events during the Holy Week, have been done away with this year. Only a limited number of palm leaves will be blessed for Palm Sunday, which marks the opening of the Holy Week recalling the New Testament account of Jesus entering Jerusalem riding a donkey.

Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite group of the Malankara Church, has already issued a circular calling on the faithful to cooperate with the restrictions imposed by the State authorities and to ensure that churches remained closed to the public.

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, said in a circular on Saturday that the Holy Week ceremonies would go without the participation of the faithful according to instructions from Rome. Not more than five persons will attend the ceremonies at cathedrals and parish churches.

Easter Mass

The breaking of the bread on Thursday evening should be restricted to single families. Blessing of water on Easter has been postponed and Easter Sunday Mass will be offered on Sunday morning instead of the normal ceremonies after Saturday midnight, said the Cardinal.