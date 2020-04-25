Strict curbs in three panchayats in Idukki

District Collector H. Dinesan has imposed restrictions till May 3 on three grama panchayats that were declared hotspots after four COVID-19 cases emerged from there on April 23.

The grama panchayats are Nedumkandam, Elappara, and Vazhathoppe. Officials have asked the public not to move out of their residences except for emergencies. The details of those who move out of their residences will have to be given to the authorities and roads except those monitored by the police will be closed. Shops, including those selling essentials, have been asked to remain closed. Instead, secretaries of the grama panchayats have been empowered to ask volunteers to carry out doorstep delivery of essential items.

The authorities have been asked to inform the public of the details of volunteers in each ward. Vehicles carrying essential items have been given concession in the hotspots. Medical shops and petrol pumps have been allowed to function.

A complete lockdown has been announced in Wards 1,2 and 3 of Karunapuram and Ward 4 of Pampadumpara, near Thookupalam, in Nedumkandam grama panchyat. Partial concession is allowed in Cheruthoni town and Painavu, where the civil station is located, in Vazhathoppe grama panchyat. Medical shops and petrol pumps are allowed to function for 24 hours and shops selling essential items from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. Those travelling to and fro to the panchayats should be monitored by the police and if found violating norms, legal action should be taken.

More care centres

More corona care centres will be opened in the Thodupuzha and Elamdesam block panchayat limits in the wake of increased number of those under observation there. An official says more buildings in the public and private sectors will be acquired for opening corona care centres.

Two persons, just back from Odisha where they had gone with the body of a resident of that State, have been put under quarantine in the corona care centre at Muttom. The four persons found positive on April 23 have also been admitted at the Muttom centre.