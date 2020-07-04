Strict curbs continue in capital

The district continued to witness stricter regulations on account of the spike in transmission of SARS-CoV-2 through contact. While restrictions currently in place in the containment zones in the wards of Attukal, Kuriathy, Kalippankulam, Manacaud, Tagore Road in Thrikkannapuram and Puthenpalam in Muttathara will continue for seven more days, Chemmaruthumukku ward in Nagaroor grama panchayat, Kuravara ward in Ottasekharamangalam and Vanyacode and Inchivila wards in Parassala grama panchayat have been newly designated as containment zones.

Action against violators

The government also instructed local-self government institutions to crack down on commercial establishments that failed to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who pointed out that a section of traders had shown scant regard for precautionary steps, said local bodies should take strong action against such traders and suspend the licences of violators.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police closed down nine shops that violated norms in the past two days.

Restrictions have also been imposed on entry to the Secretariat. Besides, security has been enhanced on the Secretariat premises and the offices of Ministers. The government has decided to clamp down on demonstrations in the wake of a police officer attached to the Armed Reserve camp at Nandavanam, deployed for security at the Secretariat among other places, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Services of govt. staff

As part of enhancing surveillance, the district administration would rope in the services of government employees who were not required to report for official duties. Surveillance teams would be formed at the booth-level, Mr. Surendran said.

Fisherfolk had been advised against entering the Tamil Nadu coast and told to dock their boats at the Vizhinjam harbour, if the need arose.

Meanwhile, authorities continued to trace those who came in contact with the infected police officer from Nagaroor. Twenty-eight personnel attached to the City police and 36 people from his native place have been quarantined. Various institutions, including a temple where he used to frequent, have been closed to the public.