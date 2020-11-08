Strict curbs at pilgrim stopovers in Kottayam

COVID testing facilities across district

With just over a week to go for the commencement of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala, the district administration of Kottayam has put in place special arrangements to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Elaborating on the measures, District Collector M.Anjana said the overnight stay of devotees would be permitted at any of the stopovers (idathavalams) including Erumeli. Further, the participation of pilgrims in ritualistic processions including petta thullal has been limited to five persons per group.

“As per the information received so far, only six special trains will be operating via Kottayam during this pilgrim season. Arrangements will be made at the Kottayam railway station for examining the pilgrims with thermal scanners. A taxi counter will be opened while the KSRTC will operate special services to Erumeli,” the official said.

Hygiene standards

The Collector also directed to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol and hygiene standards at all places where the pilgrims are slated to converge. Police personnel will be deployed as part of the security arrangements and police control rooms will be opened at all idathavalams. A special control room of the Revenue Department will function round-the-clock at Erumeli.

Besides the special arrangements at the emergency department of Government Medical College, Kottayam, medical facilities for pilgrims will be provided at various other places including the Kottayam General Hospital and the Government hospitals at Kanjirapally, Pampady, Erumeli and Mundakkayam.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has been directed to set up COVID-19 testing kiosks at the railway and bus stations and also at the pilgrim stopovers. The District Medical Officer (DMO), Kottayam, will ensure the availability of antigen testing facilities, ambulances, PPE kits and masks at the PHCs near the temples.

A strict ban on the renting or transfer of materials for Petta Thullal has been imposed.

The Erumeli panchayat has been directed to ensure the availability of organic colour powders instead of the chemical dyes.

The pilgrims will be prevented from stepping into the water bodies including the Manimala and Meenachil rivers.

Different languages

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol in the use of public toilets and bathrooms, the guidelines will be displayed in different languages. Those employed in hotels and commercial establishments in and around Erumeli are required to obtain certificates testing negative for COVID-19 . The employees assigned for Sabarimala duty will be subjected to COVID -19 test once in 15 days.