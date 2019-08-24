Strict culling norms aid crop-raiding boars

Devarajan, a farmer of Kodumon-Angadickal village in Konni taluk had approached the government years ago, seeking protection for his small farmland from wild boar attacks. But, the Forest Department was of the view that boars are wildlife and cannot be attacked.

It was following Devarajan’s relentless struggle, seeking the intervention of the government and the State Human Rights Commission, that the State had permitted shooting down of crop-raiding wild boars in 2011. But, stipulations fixed for shooting the animals still act as a hindrance, say the farmers settled along the forest fringes of Konni. For example, the onus is on the farmer to prove to the Forest Department that a herd had been attacking the crop for at least two years. Only Divisional Forest Officers and Wildlife Wardens are allowed to kill the animals. The farmers had complained to the government against such norms, but no action has been taken yet.

The issue resurfaced at a recent adalat organised by the Forest Department in Konni, when complaints poured in from farmers about marauding wild boars.

‘A survival tactic’

According to M.N. Jayachandran of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty against Animals, food ‘hunting’ by wild animals is a normal survival behaviour in a forest setting. Crops raised near their foraging domain are easy prey for them.

Environmentalists say that crop raiding by wild boars is an adaptation behaviour in the wake of both the loss of its natural habitat and progressive decline of its food base. They are of the opinion that killing of animals that destroy crops cannot be justified.

There were also reports of illegal wild boar meat trade in parts of the district under the cover of the government order. But, it was clearly mentioned in the order that carcasses of the boars should be burned and not used as meat.

Jageesh Babu from Konni told The Hindu that a few farmers in Konni have stopped cultivation because of wild boar attacks. “It is better to stop farming than incur losses,” said Thankachan from Chittar. The farmers have requested the government to pay adequate compensation for crop loss, and are awaiting action.