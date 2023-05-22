Strict action to curb unhealthy trends in school sports: Sivankutty  

May 22, 2023 03:05 am | Updated May 21, 2023 11:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Strict action will be taken to curb unhealthy trends in the sports sector in schools, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State Yoga Olympiad organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at Government G.V. Raja Sports School, Mylam, here on Sunday.

The Minister said the government had set up an expert committee to study the discrimination in awarding grace marks in various sports events. Sportspersons put in similar hard work, and any discrimination would not be tolerated.

The Minister said continuous practice of yoga brought about change in attitudes and behaviour besides increasing one’s strength and confidence. Yoga Day was observed in more than 200 countries under the umbrella of the United Nations. The UN had passed a resolution recognising yoga as a comprehensive lifestyle, he pointed out.

As many as 224 yoga talents from the 14 districts are taking part in the Yoga Olympiad.

The State Yoga Olympiad has been held since 2016. It was disrupted for two years owing to COVID-19 but resumed last year.

In 2022, Kerala had bagged the first position in two categories in the National Yoga Olympiad and won the overall championship too. National and international panel referees of the Yoga Federation of India regulate the contests, being held at two venues specially prepared at GV Raja school.

Aruvikkara MLA, G. Stephen presided over the function. SCERT Director Jayaprakash R.K. , Aruvikkara grama panchayat president Kala R., programme coordinator Ajeesh P.T. were present.

