Strict action against trawl ban violation: Minister

Traditional fishers urged to not fall for propaganda, desist from juvenile fishing

Traditional fishers urged to not fall for propaganda, desist from juvenile fishing

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said that the news on social media that traditional boats too will not be allowed to fish during the trawl ban period from next year is baseless.

“There has been no such discussion or decision. Legal action will be taken against those who circulate false news in a bid to spread anxiety among fishers for political reasons,” he said on Wednesday.

The Minister urged all, including the traditional fishers, to cooperate in making the trawl ban a success and not to fall for false propaganda. “Strict action will be taken against craft engaged in unscientific and illegal fishing in territorial waters. According to the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation (Amendment) Act norms, destructive fishing methods using explosives, poison and other chemicals, artificial light and aggregates will not be allowed,” he said.

Legal size for catch

Based on a Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute report, the government has issued a notification setting the minimum legal size for 58 species of fish available on the Kerala coasts . “The ban period is the breeding season of many important fish species. However, it has been noticed that traditional boats are indulging in juvenile fishing and they are selling the catch to manure and fish meal plants. Fishermen should refrain from such practices as it will lead to large-scale destruction of marine resources,” he added.

Mr. Cherian said that inspections would be intensified at all harbours and fish landing centres in the State to ensure this.