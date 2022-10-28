Strict action against misuse of prescriptions

ADVERTISEMENT

All doctors must put their seal and date on medicine prescriptions, while pharmacists must ensure that the sign and seal are present, new guidelines to prevent misuse of drugs have said.

The guidelines were issued at a meeting, chaired by district development officer Anukumari, at the Collectorate here on Friday after rampant misuse of prescriptions and their alteration to buy psychiatric drugs came to the attention of the authorities. Medicines should not be dispensed against prescriptions that do not adhere to the guidelines.

When issuing Schedule X drugs, originals of prescriptions must be kept safe. The Assistant Drugs Controller has been asked to take strict action against those who do not maintain the prescriptions.

If prescriptions that have been altered or forged come to attention, authorities must be informed immediately. If government agencies issue stickers with phone numbers of officials, displaying them at medical shops can be considered, the district development commissioner said at the meeting.