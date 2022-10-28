Strict action against misuse of prescriptions

Guidelines issued by district development commissioner

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 28, 2022 23:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All doctors must put their seal and date on medicine prescriptions, while pharmacists must ensure that the sign and seal are present, new guidelines to prevent misuse of drugs have said.

The guidelines were issued at a meeting, chaired by district development officer Anukumari, at the Collectorate here on Friday after rampant misuse of prescriptions and their alteration to buy psychiatric drugs came to the attention of the authorities. Medicines should not be dispensed against prescriptions that do not adhere to the guidelines.

When issuing Schedule X drugs, originals of prescriptions must be kept safe. The Assistant Drugs Controller has been asked to take strict action against those who do not maintain the prescriptions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If prescriptions that have been altered or forged come to attention, authorities must be informed immediately. If government agencies issue stickers with phone numbers of officials, displaying them at medical shops can be considered, the district development commissioner said at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app