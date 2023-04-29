ADVERTISEMENT

Strict action against illegal nets and fishing practices: Saji Cheriyan

April 29, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

Theera Sadasu, a public interaction programme to address the problems and grievances of the coastal community, was held in Kollam on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has made exceptional development in the fisheries sector during the last seven years, Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan has said.

He was inaugurating Theera Sadasu, a public interaction programme to address the problems and grievances of the coastal community, at the Kollam constituency on Saturday.

“The aim of Theera Sadasu is to formulate and implement more projects. Tendencies affecting the livelihood of fishermen will be strongly resisted. Officials should take strict action to prevent illegal nets and fishing practices,” said the Minister. While the District Collector was directed to hold discussions with the representatives regarding the rehabilitation and compensation package in connection with the construction of coastal highway, a report was sought from the officials concerned on the condition of Neendakara harbour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 406 complaints that includes 72 complaints related to Fisheries department were received from Kollam. In order to make the coast garbage-free, 610 km will be cleaned with the cooperation public by including it in ‘Suchitwa Sagaram, Sundara Teeram’ project. “Fair price for fish will be ensured by preventing the exploitation of middlemen,” said the Minister.

In the meeting held prior to the programme, the Minister interacted with people’s representatives, trade union leaders, and personalities from socio-cultural fields. Waste disposal, issuing of title deeds, ensuring the market for value-added products, allotment of licences to boats, need for more locker rooms, coastal highway rehabilitation package, beach protection, production of ornamental fish in Tirumullavaram, and construction of sea wall in erosion prone areas were discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US