Strict action against illegal nets and fishing practices: Saji Cheriyan

Theera Sadasu, a public interaction programme to address the problems and grievances of the coastal community, was held in Kollam on Saturday

April 29, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has made exceptional development in the fisheries sector during the last seven years, Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan has said.

He was inaugurating Theera Sadasu, a public interaction programme to address the problems and grievances of the coastal community, at the Kollam constituency on Saturday.

“The aim of Theera Sadasu is to formulate and implement more projects. Tendencies affecting the livelihood of fishermen will be strongly resisted. Officials should take strict action to prevent illegal nets and fishing practices,” said the Minister. While the District Collector was directed to hold discussions with the representatives regarding the rehabilitation and compensation package in connection with the construction of coastal highway, a report was sought from the officials concerned on the condition of Neendakara harbour.

A total of 406 complaints that includes 72 complaints related to Fisheries department were received from Kollam. In order to make the coast garbage-free, 610 km will be cleaned with the cooperation public by including it in ‘Suchitwa Sagaram, Sundara Teeram’ project. “Fair price for fish will be ensured by preventing the exploitation of middlemen,” said the Minister.

In the meeting held prior to the programme, the Minister interacted with people’s representatives, trade union leaders, and personalities from socio-cultural fields. Waste disposal, issuing of title deeds, ensuring the market for value-added products, allotment of licences to boats, need for more locker rooms, coastal highway rehabilitation package, beach protection, production of ornamental fish in Tirumullavaram, and construction of sea wall in erosion prone areas were discussed.

