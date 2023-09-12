Strict action against contract carriages operating as stage carriage: Transport Minister

September 12, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju on Tuesday decided to take strict action against contract carriage buses that operate as stage carriage vehicles in the State by misinterpreting a new motor vehicle notification of the Central government.

Contract carriage buses cannot be used as stage carriages under the new notification issued as part of All India Tourist Bus Permit meant for tourism promotion. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, there are only two types of service buses – contract carriage and stage carriage. The use of these two categories of buses is for two different purposes. Therefore, strict action will be taken against the owners of the vehicles who hold services by misinterpreting the notification, said a statement issued by the office of the Minister.

The owner of such vehicles shall be solely responsible for any inconvenience caused to the passengers during the impoundment of the vehicle running in violation of the law, said the statement.

Violation of the law in the name of the notification has already affected the operation of private stage carriage buses and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. Thousands of workers are employed in stage carriages in public and private sectors within the State. So, any violation misinterpreting the law which affects the employment of thousands in the sector cannot be entertained, the Minister said.

The meeting also decided to hold a special drive in September and October under the aegis of all the RTOs and district transport officers of the State to check violations.