November 16, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Transport department has decided to take strict action against contract carriage buses operating as stage carriages by misinterpreting the All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules. A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Thursday decided to take measures including impounding the tourist buses that operate under the guise of All India Permit issued for tourism development by advertising the route and time through social media.

Contract vehicles are not allowed to pick up and drop off normal passengers at different stops. Only vehicles with a Stage Carriage Permit are allowed to operate by charging the bus fare fixed by the State government on the bus routes approved by the Regional Transport Authority. Permits are issued to contract carriages to begin the journey from a designated place and terminate the journey at another specified place.

So the department will take strict action against those including buses operating inter-state services by picking up and dropping off passengers from various places under the guise of the All India permit issued for tourism development, said the Minister. A direction was issued for the RTOs to take strict action in the wake of reports that some contract carriages were operating as stage carriages, putting the prospects of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and thousands of private buses and their staff in trouble.

The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) were directed to impound the vehicle that violates the rule, during the journey, but without causing any inconvenience to the passengers. Action will also be taken against vehicles coming from other States as per the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle Act. The Motor Vehicle department officials were also directed to lodge a complaint with local police to take action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if the officials were prevented from discharging their duty. The officials have a responsibility to implement the government policy and strict action will be taken against officials who fail to toe the line, said Mr. Raju.