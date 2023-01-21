Strict action against attacks through social media : KWC

January 21, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOLLAM

Strict action will be taken against those defaming women through social media, Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) has said.

During an adalat held at the Asramam guest house here on Saturday, the commission observed that many women were facing social media harassment. “It has come to the attention of the commission that women who react and file complaints are targeted and they are facing abuse including death threats. Special consideration will be given to such cases and investigation will be strengthened with the support of the cybercell and police,” said the commission.

Indira Ravindran, member, said that complaints related to workplace harassment should be submitted to the commission only if they were not resolved by the Internal Complaint Committee.

Out of 81 complaints considered in the adalat, 32 were settled. While reports were sought in four complaints, 43 complaints were rescheduled for the next adalat. Two complaints were forwarded to the District Legal Service Authority.

Commission circle inspector Jose Kurian, lawyers Hema Shankar, Jaya Kamalasan, Bechi Krishna and counsellor Anagha were present.