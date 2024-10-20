Stressed depositors of cooperative banks approach Kerala Lok Ayukta for relief

Stressed depositors of service cooperative banks and societies in Kerala have started approaching Kerala Lok Ayukta to get back their money.

Over the past two months, 20 cases have been filed against erring cooperative banks with the anti-corruption agency. In one case, around 350 depositors of a cooperative society at Perumbavoor collectively approached the agency seeking redressal.

Incidentally, the inability of some societies to repay the deposits had created a political storm in the State. The alleged instances of fraud, corruption and mismanagement of funds by the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur and the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank in Thiruvananthapuram had hit the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Communist Party of India (CPI), which had been controlling the banks, hard. The scams, allegedly involving the top CPI(M) and CPI leaders, had also become points of political discussion during the recently held general elections and in the Legislative Assembly. The financial irregularities in the two banks had also invited investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had earlier informed the Kerala High Court that its probe had revealed similar irregularities in 12 other cooperative banks in the State.

Redressal

The Lok Ayukta intervention and investigation into the complaints witnessed around 10 banks coming forward to return the money to their depositors. The agency could look into the instances of maladministration and order an investigation by its investigation team headed by a Superintendent of Police. The agency can order an interim relief, which could include the direction to repay the deposits, during the pendency of the investigation. In the event of establishing maladministration, the Lok Ayukta can recommend the disqualification of the secretary and office-bearers of the society, including the members of its director board, sources indicated.

The agency is in the process of looking into the maintainability of the mass petition of depositors of the Perumbavoor bank as the action council formed by the petitioners jointly approached the agency and the petition was in the form of a public interest litigation. However, individual petitions could be preferred before the agency, legal sources indicated.