Stressed, but bent on carrying on

Though the Health Department’s role in the fight against COVID-19 has drawn praise worldwide, most of its workforce, including doctors, nurses, health inspectors, ASHA workers, attenders and cleaners in hospitals, are a spent lot.

They do not complain and hence the outside world rarely gets to know their sacrifices and difficulties, including lack of facilities, food, and sleep. Since lockdown could be extended, the Health Department personnel are bracing for another two weeks’ toil.

A psycho-social intervention helpline of the government which focussed on the Health Department staff found how drained the daunting task has left the team.

At the end of a tiring day, when they get a call inquiring about their welfare, and not about some work, many are overwhelmed that there is someone to take care of them too.

Many hurdles

Psychiatrist Sowmya Raj, nodal officer for the mental health helpline in Ernakulam, told The Hindu that many gave good response and felt assured in spite of anxieties. A follow-up call made them feel even better.

The nodal medical officer in Pathanamthitta could see his newborn twins only two days after the delivery. Some houses rented for healthcare personnel are badly in need of repair and their food mostly consists of snacks or a quickly rustled up meal with available grocery in makeshift kitchens. A healthcare worker’s husband too needs mention, as he drops his wife to work, stays in the hospital till her duty is over, and takes her back.

Transportation woes

Hospitals make transportation available for their staff, but they are forced to stay at the workplace after duty hours too.

For example, if the duty hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the person can leave only by evening when the vehicle leaves to bring in people for night shift. In Kasaragod, three physicians in the district hospital were working without a break for more than two weeks. They could be taken off duty only when three more doctors were deputed to the hospital. The deputy district medical officer at Kozhikode, deputed in Kasaragod for coordination, is continuing without a break for 18 days.

Joseph Chacko, president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, said there were many such instances since the whole team was working under severe limitations. “But the healthcare team is prepared to face such situations,” he said.

Earlier too, the State was acclaimed for its primary healthcare infrastructure. But, COVID-19 aftermath has proved that the State’s tertiary healthcare structure is impressive too, he added.