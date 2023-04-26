Stress on tourism by linking roads, bridges: Riyas

April 26, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated a newly constructed harbour bridge at Ponnani here on Tuesday. The bridge connecting Ponnani harbour with the coastal road along the Bharatapuzha was named Nila Bridge.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Riyas said that the State government was laying stress on development by linking roads and bridges with tourism sector. P. Nandakumar, MLA, presided over the function.

P. Sreeramakrishnan, Norka Roots residents vice chairman and former Speaker, was the chief guest on the occasion. Ponnani Municipal Chairperson Sivadas Attupuram, Perumpadappu block panchayat president E. Sindhu, local civic body heads K.V. Shaheer, Misiriya Saifuddin, Bineesha Mustafa, Shamsu Kallattel, municipal vice chairperson Bindu Sidharthan, district panchayat members Arifa Nasar and A.K. Subair were among those who attended the function.

The 330-metre-long bridge was constructed by spending ₹36.28 crore. The bridge is 12-metres wide and has a two-metre-wide pedestrian track.

The approach road is 650-metres long towards Chamravattom side and 250-metres long towards Ponnani side. The Public Works department has renovated the 520-metre-long harbour road too as part of the bridge work.

The bridge became a tourist attraction even before its inauguration because of its geographic location. The bridge is expected to reduce traffic congestion at Ponnani town.

The bridge is six-metres tall in the middle and the two piers are 45-metres-wide apart so that any probable water transport services through the Canolly Canal will not be affected in future.

Those passing along the bridge can enjoy the beauty of the Bharatapuzha estuary as well as the Arabian Sea.

Goods vehicles have been banned from entering the bridge in view of the potential rush along this coastal corridor. There will be speed restrictions for passenger vehicles on the bridge. Many vehicles had met with accidents along the six-kilometre-long coastal road.