Stress on timely registration of births, deaths

Plans are afoot to create public awareness on timely registration of births, deaths and stillbirths in the district within the stipulated period as per rules.

The direction regarding mandatory registration within 21 days was reiterated at a meeting of the district coordination committee for overseeing the registration works here recently.

Those registering birth/death/stillbirth could access certificates online at www.cr.lsgkerala.gov.in immediately after completing the registration procedure.

The meeting also decided to take measures to ensure that all births and deaths in the district were registered and initiate steps to create public awareness on birth-death registration.

Any birth or death which was not registered within one year of its occurrence could be registered with the approval of the district registrar (panchayat deputy director) on payment of a late fee. After one year, the registration could be done under an order from the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Revenue Divisional Officer). The name of the newborn should be notified within a year of birth registration.

Inclusion of name in the birth register within 15 years after the registration could be made on payment of late fee.

If the difference of date of birth in birth register and school records exceeded a period of 10 months, the inclusion of name required approval of the district registrar.

While deaths of Indian citizens abroad could not be registered in the country, births of children of Indian citizens abroad should be registered in the local body units of parents.

Birth registration of the adopted child could be made either in the registration unit where the adoption agency/adoptive parent was located. The meeting was presided over by District Collector T.V. Subhash.