Stress on quality enhancement in higher education sector

March 11, 2022 17:29 IST

Budget focuses on plugging existing inadequacies in the sector

The State government has focused on plugging existing inadequacies and enabling social provisioning in the higher education sector through the State Budget presented on Friday.

In a bid to address a long-standing lacunae of higher education, the government has prompted institutions to undertake research activities that contributed to the productive sector of the State.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal stressed the need for quality enhancement to ensure research pursuits-aided practical life rather than being confined to the academic circles alone.

Translational research centres that comprise startups and incubation centres will be established in 10 State universities, including Kerala, Calicut, Mahatma Gandhi and Kannur Universities, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, each of which will be allocated ₹20 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the purpose.

Universities will be encouraged to design short-term and postgraduate courses in project mode in collaboration with government departments. Three projects will be allotted to each university this year. An allocation of ₹20 crore has been made towards the five-year-long project.

Hostels

The Budget delved into the disproportion between the constantly increasing student intake and available hostel facilities that often leave students at the mercy of private players. An allocation of ₹100 crore has been made through the KIIFB to construct 1,500 hostel rooms in Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut and Kannur Universities and CUSAT, and 250 international hostel rooms to accommodate foreign students.

Skill development

Skill parks will be established in each district at an outlay of ₹350 crore under the Knowledge Economy Mission. While five each will be coordinated by ICT Academy of Kerala and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala, the others will be maintained by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE). Half of the skill park premises will be reserved for prominent firms. While the fee collected from trainees and the rent charged from skill providers will be moderate. Subsidies will be provided for SC/ST, fisherfolk, differently-abled and transgender people.

Employment entrepreneurship centres that comprise mini industrial units and start-ups have been proposed in the vicinity of institutions, including engineering colleges, polytechnics, industrial training institutes and arts and science colleges. An amount of ₹25 crore has been earmarked for a pilot project to launch such centres in each district.

Such colleges will be encouraged to launch skill courses. One educational institution in each constituency will be identified to develop production centres. These will be provided assistance in setting up basic infrastructure in association with K-DISC. An allocation of ₹140 crore has been made through KIIFB for the project.

A grant of ₹5 crore will be provided to higher education institutions to establish solar roof top panels, undertake waste management and promote horticulture in vacant spaces under the ‘Green Campus’ project.

Augmented reality/virtual reality labs will be established in the ASAP skill parks at Kazhakuttom and Kalamassery at an outlay of ₹35 crore.

Gross enrolment ratio

An amount of ₹50 crore has been earmarked for various reforms under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to increase the gross enrolment ratio of those aged between 18 and 23 from 19.4% to 32% within the next five years. An alumni week programme has been proposed to be held every December to solicit the support of former students in the development of their alma mater.