Stress on continuing education and technology inputs in diabetes treatment to achieve successful outcomes

July 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has stressed the need for prioritising diabetes research in view of the significant burden of diabetes on society, both in terms of health-care costs and the well-being of individuals.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Annual Global Diabetes Convention 2023 organised by the Jothydev’s Professional Education Forum (JPEF), he emphasised the importance of continuing education and technology inputs in diabetes treatment to achieve successful outcomes.

Award presented

In his keynote address, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty also stressed the significance of continuous education in diabetes management. The Minister awarded the P. Kesavadev JPEF Young Researcher Award 2023 to Madhurima Basu, a young researcher from West Bengal, for her study on diabetic kidney disease. The award included a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a citation. Sixteen doctors who have demonstrated excellence in diabetes treatment through the utilisation of technology were also presented with the JPEF USV Award.

Jothydev Kesavadev, organising secretary of the JPEF, underlined the need for adopting evolving treatment approaches to enhance the quality of life and longevity of diabetes patients. He also called for collaborative efforts to address the challenges posed by diabetes.

The event was hosted by the P. Kesavadev Trust in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), AMS Nemom Branch, and Diabetes India.

