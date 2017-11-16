Stress on building scientific awareness among children

Creating scientific awareness among students has attained prime importance at a time when mythology and legends are being propagated as science, K. Rajan, MLA, has said.

He was addressing the State-level competition of the 25th National Children’s Science Congress being held at Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi, on Thursday.

“Scientific papers on environment, water, soil, farming, and climate should be presented in children’s congress. It will create a scientific mindset and affinity towards working for their own land,” the MLA said.

‘Science, Technology, and Innovations for Sustainable Development’ is the focal theme of the two-day congress. Students aged between 10 and 17 are participating in the congress.

In all, 85 papers will be presented in senior and junior categories. Waste management, water pollution, modern farming, and environmental conservation are the main themes. The event will conclude on Friday.

Selected 16 papers will be presented at the national-level children’s congress to be held at Ahamadabad from December 27 to 31.