Stress on accountability of new media platforms

Exaggeration of facts has been destroying the credibility of new media, T.N. Prathapan, MP, has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar on ‘Can new media be an alternative media’, organised here on Saturday in connection with the State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

Though new media have grown to pose challenge to the mainstream media, readers have to ensure credibility of the information they provide, he added.

New media gain relevance when mainstream media fail to fulfil its social responsibility, writer and media critic Asokan Cheruvil said.

Monopoly busted

“The capitalist forces have been controlling the mainstream media. Advancement of information technology has led to democratisation of knowledge hitherto controlled by a small group. The social media has destroyed the ‘so-called’ monopoly of the mainstream,” he said.

But the corporate forces are tightening their grip on social media too, he noted.

The right wing politics that is sweeping across the world has to be blamed for the declining values in media.

Accountable politicians and trained media persons are the need of the hour, said M.P. Basheer , Consultant Editor, One India.

New media have taken over traditional media across the world, he added.

Though social media such as Facebook has its own limitations, it could become voices of the voiceless, said Mriduladevi Sasidharan, Dalit activist and the editorial board member of Patabhedam magazine.

Effective medium

She explained how they could manage assembling people for a Dalit march within a day with the help of social media. Social media provide a platform for alternative ideas, she noted.

