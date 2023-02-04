Stress laid on skill development in Kerala State Budget

February 04, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Kozhikode

The State Budget 2022-23 has paid much attention to creating skilled labour in the State through various institutions and programmes.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced that new career development centres would be set up in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts. Besides, funds have been allotted for major training centres.

Accordingly an amount of ₹37 crore has been set aside for various activities of the Kerala Academy for Skill and Excellence (KASE) and ₹30.50 crore for the modernisation of the industrial training institutes to latest standards. The Industrial Training department will receive a funding of ₹108.46 crore for its various schemes to nurture skilled labourers.

The Budget takes into consideration the welfare of labourers in various sectors with a total of ₹504.76 crore set aside for the sector.

An amount of ₹1.10 crore has been set aside for the Estate Workers Distress Relief Fund, while another ₹10 crore has been set aside for improving accommodation facilities (Layams) for estate workers. Besides, ₹8 crore has been set apart for unorganised daily wage employees’ distress relief fund, tree climbers’ disability pension scheme, and maternity allowance for workers.

Due consideration has been given to workers in traditional sectors such as beedi, Khadi, bamboo, fisheries and fish processing, cashew, coir, handloom, and textiles. An amount of ₹₹90 crore has been earmarked for schemes providing them financial support.

Besides, ₹5.30 crore has been set aside for the Factories and Boilers department and another ₹1 crore for preliminary activities of the proposed postgraduate research centre in fire and safety science in Kannur.