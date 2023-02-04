ADVERTISEMENT

Stress laid on skill development in Kerala State Budget

February 04, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Kozhikode

New career development centres to be opened in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts

The Hindu Bureau

The State Budget 2022-23 has paid much attention to creating skilled labour in the State through various institutions and programmes.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced that new career development centres would be set up in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts. Besides, funds have been allotted for major training centres.

Accordingly an amount of ₹37 crore has been set aside for various activities of the Kerala Academy for Skill and Excellence (KASE) and ₹30.50 crore for the modernisation of the industrial training institutes to latest standards. The Industrial Training department will receive a funding of ₹108.46 crore for its various schemes to nurture skilled labourers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Budget takes into consideration the welfare of labourers in various sectors with a total of ₹504.76 crore set aside for the sector.

An amount of ₹1.10 crore has been set aside for the Estate Workers Distress Relief Fund, while another ₹10 crore has been set aside for improving accommodation facilities (Layams) for estate workers. Besides, ₹8 crore has been set apart for unorganised daily wage employees’ distress relief fund, tree climbers’ disability pension scheme, and maternity allowance for workers.

Due consideration has been given to workers in traditional sectors such as beedi, Khadi, bamboo, fisheries and fish processing, cashew, coir, handloom, and textiles. An amount of ₹₹90 crore has been earmarked for schemes providing them financial support.

Besides, ₹5.30 crore has been set aside for the Factories and Boilers department and another ₹1 crore for preliminary activities of the proposed postgraduate research centre in fire and safety science in Kannur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US