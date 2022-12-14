Stress laid on opportunity focused education

December 14, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MANATHAVADY (WAYANAD)

Central University of Kerala (CUK) Vice-Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu has said that opportunity focused education is the need of the hour.

Inaugurating a national seminar on ‘Lessons of entrepreneurship in higher education’ at Mary Matha College here on Wednesday, Prof. Venkateshwarlu said students should give importance to acquiring skill-based education than getting an ordinary degree.

As the new education policy focuses on skill-based education, which reduces unemployment and entrepreneurship, it can give confidence to the budding generation to lead a better life, he said.

Prof. Venkateshwarlu advised students to visit institutions like National Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Technology to gain experiential knowledge and to realise the importance of skill-based education.

The programme was organised by the commerce department of the college as part of its academic collaboration with the CUK. Principal Dr. Maria Martin Joseph presided over the function. Experts handled various sessions.

