Stress laid on literary and cultural exchanges to ensure social security

September 14, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

KALPETTA

‘Langcon’, an international multilingual seminar that concluded at the Wayanad Muslim Orphanage College at Muttil on Thursday stressed the need for linguistic, literary and cultural exchanges to ensure social security.

Delivering the keynote address, Liakathali, professor, department of Arabic, Government College, Mokeri, said the reciprocation between languages would lead to multiculturalism and cultural syncretism.

The exchange between languages had played a significant role in the construction and growth of culture, Dr. Laikathali said.

Dr. Dana Awad, assistant professor, department of Language and Translation, Riyadh Prince Sultan University, Saudi Arabia, inaugurated the programme.

The two-day programme was organised jointly by the departments of Arabic, Malayalam, Hindi, and English of the college.

