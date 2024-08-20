GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stress laid on India’s strategic role in assisting neighbouring countries

Speaking at the workshop on ‘National security and disaster management’ at the Central University of Kerala, Lt. Commander Anupama Thapliyal, Deputy Officer in Charge at the Naval History Division, Naval Base, Mandovi, Goa, outlined how India’s support fostered peaceful diplomatic relations and contributed to a stable neighbourhood

Published - August 20, 2024 11:19 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Commander Anupama Thapliyal, Deputy Officer in Charge at the Naval History Division, Naval Base, Mandovi, Goa, highlighted India’s crucial role in assisting neighbouring countries, emphasising the importance of such efforts in maintaining national security and regional stability.

Speaking on the second day of the five-day national workshop on ‘National security and disaster management’ at the Central University of Kerala, she outlined how India’s support fostered peaceful diplomatic relations and contributed to a stable neighbourhood.

Lt. Commander Thapliyal spoke of ‘Indian Navy’s benign role and its associated mission’. She explained the four key roles of the Navy —military, constabulary, diplomatic, and benign — focusing on the benign role, which includes humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, non-combatant evacuation, and search and rescue operations. She said the benign role was essential for strengthening the Navy’s other primary functions.

The workshop also featured presentations by Dr. Anbazhagi from the Department of Environmental Science on ‘Community participation in disaster management’, advocating for a community-led approach, and by Air Commodore Nitin Sathe, who spoke about lessons learnt from the 2004 tsunami in his presentation, ‘Tsunami 2004: disaster management lessons’. Air Commodore Sathe highlighted India’s effective response and referenced his book, A Few Good Men and the Angry Sea, which details relief efforts in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The session was chaired by Prof. Suresh Rangarajan, Director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, and coordinated by Dr. Reinhart Philip. The workshop will conclude on August 23.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.