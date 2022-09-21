Stress laid on good lifestyle for healthy living

Former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja releases the book Kaanathe Vayya, Parayatheyum written by Dr. T.P. Meharoof Raj by handing over a copy to Dr. M.K. Muneer, MLA, in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

“Despite several achievements in the health sector, Kerala is the diabetic capital of the country. Our changing lifestyle is the reason for it, and unless we keep a check, viruses and contagious diseases will continue to haunt us,” said former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

Releasing the book Kaanathe Vayya, Parayatheyum (Can’t help seeing and speaking) by noted physician and proponent of music therapy Dr. T.P. Meharoof Raj here on Wednesday, she stressed the need for boosting one’s immune system and clearing the digestive system for a healthy living. “This book, though a small one, elaborately discusses the changes brought about by modern lifestyle, factors that make divisions in society, and pointers to create a humane society,” Ms. Shailaja said.

She explained how mutual love, trust, and respect, besides secular and democratic thoughts, were relevant for the health of every individual and society, as explained in the book.

Earlier, introducing the book, paediatrician Dr. Muraleedharan said the book was a project on how to bring back the lost values, with a critique on religions, their unhealthy influence in politics, importance of good teachers and doctors along with the author’s views on environment. It is the third book by Dr. Meharoof Raj, known for his inputs beyond medicine and treatment that healed his patients.

Former Minister M.K. Muneer received the book. Lakeshore Hospitals managing director S.K. Abdulla presided over the event. Writers Khadeeja Mumtaz and Jamal Kochangadi were present.