ADVERTISEMENT

Stress laid on adhering to lane discipline

January 20, 2024 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A road safety awareness session was organised by the NSS unit of SNM College, Maliankara, on Friday to create awareness among students about the need to adhere to lane discipline to prevent road accidents.

The session was led by Vinod Kumar N., motor vehicle inspector. He spoke of how slow-moving vehicles must keep to the first lane on the left side of the road, leaving the second lane on the right side for vehicles that move faster. Two-wheeler riders must ideally keep to the first lane, since they have a lower speed limit. Motorists must also mandatorily switch on indicator signals well in advance and rely on rear-view mirrors, before slowly changing the lane, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US